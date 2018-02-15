Florida Shooting: 'Hero' Football Coach Died Protecting Students

One of the victims in the Florida school shooting was the high school's assistant football coach -- who was killed while shielding students from the shooter, the school says.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Varsity and JV football program confirmed one of the 17 people killed in Wednesday's attack is Aaron Feis -- "He was our assistant football coach and security guard."
"He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."
The school's head football coach, Willis May, told the Sun-Sentinel that he spoke with a student who told him Feis shoved her out of the line of fire while jumping between her and the shooter.
May says Feis was a "Big ol' teddy bear," and a great coach who worked primarily with the offensive line.
"He took pride with working with those guys. Loyalty -- I trusted him. He had my back. He worked hard. Just a good man. Loved his family. Loved his brother. Just an excellent family man."