Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Separate and Divorce Looms

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Separated ... Divorce Looms

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated, and all signs point to divorce.

The couple issued a statement saying they are separating. According to the statement, they made a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to split. The statement reads, "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." These are not words of a couple that hopes to stay married.

Jennifer was just at Amy Schumer's wedding Tuesday and Justin was nowhere to be seen. He was in New York over the weekend when Jennifer turned 49, which she celebrated with her gal pals in Malibu.

The couple became engaged in 2012, 7 years after her split from Brad Pitt. She married Justin in 2015. TMZ broke the story about their wedding at their Bel-Air estate, which was super secret.

On Wednesday -- Valentine's Day -- Justin was seen packing a bunch of luggage and other items in an SUV outside the NYC apartment he and Jen shared.

Jennifer recently told Architectural Digest about the difficulty of remodeling their Bel-Air mansion as a couple, saying, "I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

They have no kids.