Kendrick Lamar's Label Honcho Sending 1,000 Watts Kids To See 'Black Panther'

Nearly 1,000 kids from three different Watts-area housing projects will be able to see "Black Panther" this weekend for the price of FREE 99, thanks to the CEO of Kendrick Lamar's record label.

The man behind the gesture is Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith ... who runs Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that's home to Kendrick, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Jay Rock, and Isaiah Rashad.

We're told Top wanted to make sure the kids of Watts could check out the movie, so he teamed up with Interscope Records to buy out 5 shows in 3 different theaters, so tykes from the Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs, and Imperial Courts Projects could peep the flick.

We did the math on the capacity of each theater for each showtime, and it adds up to almost 1,000 kids who'll get transported to the venues by busses donated by the L.A. Unifed School District.

All the kids have to do is visit the housing authority at any of those housing developments and they are completely gucci.

WAKANDA FOREVER!!