Lonzo Ball Drops Emotional Tribute Rap Song About LaVar

Tupac had "Dear Mama." Kanye had "Hey Mama."

Lonzo Ball has "LaVar."

The Lakers rookie (and part-time rapper) just dropped his new mixtape, "Born 2 Ball" -- and it ends with a brand new heartfelt song called, "LaVar" ... a lyrical tribute to his father.

During the 3 minutes and 15 second track, Lonzo calls out the haters and professes his love for his dad.

Lonzo says his dad is one of the hardest working people he knows who's always had his back since day 1. He also shouts out the Big Baller Brand and mentions that LaVar has been busting his ass to make the brand blow up.

He also says he doesn't get why so many people hate on BBB.

Ball also shouts out his brothers -- saying they're all three "killers" on the court.

To be honest, the track is pretty touching.

There's more on the mixtape -- including a line where Lonzo calls out Nike saying, "Man, Nike couldn't pay us. Man, they really tried to play us."