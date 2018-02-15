Wladimir Klitschko Crushes Barbados Beach ... on Daddy-Daughter Date

Wladimir Klitschko showed off his softer side on a Valentine's Day beach date with Hayden Panettiere in Barbados ... going full Dad-mode so Mom could catch some rays.

The former heavyweight champ spent the day pallin' around with his 3-year-old daughter, Kaya, at Sandy Lane Resort's private beach -- gently, of course.

But, don't get it twisted -- Wlad's still putting dad bods to shame at age 41. The recently retired boxer looked like Michael frickin' Phelps when he hit the water for some snorkeling.

Meanwhile, the "Nashville" star got to lounge on the shore and catch up on some reading ... but never broke out the bikini (sorry, guys).

Of course, the happy couple had to sneak in a makeout sesh to celebrate the holiday.

Get it, Wlad!!