Kim Kardashian's Giving You Clothes Off Her Back and Butt

Exclusive Details
If you've ever wanted to raid Kim Kardashian's closet, here's your chance to do it ... without getting arrested for trespassing.
A bunch of Kim K's old wardrobe and accessories are being auctioned off on eBay right now through marketing agency Auction Cause -- with more than 200 items up for grabs.
Here's the cool part ... a lot of this stuff is "Pre-owned," meaning they were worn or used by Kim herself at some point. There's also a handful of new items she owned but never wore -- such as bikini bottoms. Nothing used in that department. Sorry, creeps.
We're told 10% of the proceeds are going to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. So, at least you're shopping for a really good cause ... besides self-gratification.