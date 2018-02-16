TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Terrell Owens Shut Down By Flower Guy ... I Don't Take Credit!

2/16/2018 7:04 AM PST

Terrell Owens Shut Down By Flower Guy, I Don't Take Credit!

EXCLUSIVE

Man, Terrell Owens couldn't catch a break Thursday night in Hollywood ... 

The Hall of Fame bound (finally!) WR was leaving a huge party at Warwick nightclub when he got hit up by the dreaded rose guy.*

*You know the rose guy ... they exist outside of every major club and restaurant and try to shame you into buying a flower. 

Owens told the guy he had no cash but would happily pay with a credit card. Flower guy shut that down. 

Owens tried to make a deal saying he'd pay the dude back next week. Flower guy shut that down, too. 

And get this, Flower Guy also talked smack -- telling Owens, "I've been looking for your beggin' ass!" 

By the way, the party -- thrown by The Farmacy (a medical cannabis business) -- was poppin' with stars like Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and more. 

No word if any of those guys bought roses ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web