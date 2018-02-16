TMZ

NBA's Timofey Mozgov Blows $1,300 On Gucci Fanny Pack

2/16/2018 10:19 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

You know you've got WAY too much money when you drop $1,290 on a Gucci fanny pack -- just like Brooklyn Nets center Timofey Mozgov!!

Remember, the L.A. Lakers signed Mozgov to a $64 MILLION contract back in 2016 -- so, why the hell not blow some of that cash on a ridiculous, unnecessary fashion ... right, Timofey? 

We spotted the 7-footer rockin' The Rock's favorite '90s accessory at LAX on Thursday ... and later found out Gucci's flippin' 'em for almost $1.3k on their website!!

As you can see, it's technically sized to be a "belt bag" -- but not for a behemoth like Tim.

Still ... wonder what he keeps in there? 

FYI, that's a thousand-dollar Philipp Plein backpack he's got on, too. 

Tim also used to play for the Cleveland Cavs ... so we got his take on LeBron's new-look squad before he bounced (probably to Rodeo Drive).  

 

