Olympic Luge Medalist Chris Mazdzer, I'm Getting Lots of Sexual DMs!!!

Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer's historic silver-medal finish didn't just come with one of those cute plush white tigers ... it came with a buttload of dirty messages, since his win also made him a big heartthrob.

Mazdzer became the first U.S. men’s singles luge medalist ever and says he can't keep up with the way his phone's been blowing up, mostly with congratulatory DMs ... but some want him to take it off.

The Olympic Village is known for being a Tinder-friendly international hook-up zone, and Chris says the layout makes it super convenient.

BTW ... he's got a hot girlfriend. Sorry.