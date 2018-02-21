Golfer Bill Haas Calls 911 to Describe 'Terrible Head-on Collision'

Bill Haas Describes 'Terrible Head-On Collision' in 911 Call

EXCLUSIVE

Golf star Bill Haas ﻿was completely disoriented when he called 911 following a fatal car crash involving the Ferrari he was a passenger in during the wreck.

TMZ obtained audio of the call Haas made immediately following last week's crash in Pacific Palisades, CA. The 71-year-old driver of the Ferrari was killed. The crash also involved Luke Wilson's car, although he was not injured.

In the audio, you can hear Haas say he's just been involved in a terrible head-on collision and the driver is trapped.

The dispatcher asks Bill if they'll need to rip the car apart to get to the trapped driver. Haas says yes. As we reported ... the 35-year-old golfer was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for pain and swelling in his legs. He's expected to make a full recovery.