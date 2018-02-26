Eagles' Chris Long Rocks Dog Mask on Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro

Eagles' Chris Long Busts Out Dog Mask on Mt. Kilimanjaro ... for a Good Cause!

What's the first thing Super Bowl champ Chris Long ﻿did after crushing one of the gnarliest volcanic mountains on the planet?

Break out a dog mask and Philly flag -- to declare Mount Kilimanjaro EAGLES COUNTRY!!

FYI, Chris has been scaling the 20,000-FOOT mountain this past week to raise awareness for the water crisis in Africa through his charity, Waterboys ﻿(love the name).

The other waterboys on the climb included football stars Steven Jackson, Vince Young, Connor Barwin, as well as MMA star Justin Wren ... who's been on the front line of the clean-water fight for years.

All of the funds they raise are going toward drilling wells in East African communities that desperately need them.

Props to these dudes for "Conquering Kili" -- and doing it for a good cause.