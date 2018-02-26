Dana White: I Won't Let Chuck Liddell Fight in UFC Because 'I Love Him'

Dana White I Won't Let Chuck Fight Tito in UFC ... Because 'I Love Him'

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz have been lobbying for a UFC fight for weeks -- but Dana White says there ain't a chance in hell Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is happening inside the Octagon.

And it's all because Dana cares too much about Chuck.

"No, I couldn't do that fight," Dana told TMZ Sports earlier this week.

"I love Chuck Liddell. I love him. And as a friend, I don't think he should fight."

We told Dana about Chuck's claim that he could be cleared by UFC doctors -- and, while White didn't flat-out deny it, he says the Iceman's age is a red flag.

"Chuck's almost 50 years old ... 50-year-old's shouldn't be fighting."

Dana is interested in another potential UFC comeback, though -- telling us he'd definitely like to see Brock Lesnar make another run!