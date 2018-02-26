TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Floyd Mayweather Drake Hits Roller Skating Party ... Skates to Own Music

2/26/2018 6:24 AM PST

Drake Hits Floyd Mayweather's Roller Skating Party, Skates to Own Music

EXCLUSIVE

The Floyd Mayweather 41st birthday extravaganza continued on Sunday -- featuring Drake hitting the roller skating rink while his own music played in the background! 

It was the 3rd major event for Floyd's birthday -- and maybe the most fun -- as the TMT crew took over at World On Wheels in Los Angeles for an old-school roller skating party. 

Floyd tore it up in his Nike skates (as usual) ... and Drake didn't do too bad, either -- casually circling the rink in his in-line skates while the DJ played his hit, "Right Hand."

Afterward, Drake hit the arcade section -- and battled it out with the basketball free-throw game. 

Floyd seemed to enjoy himself, too -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to keep the party going until 2019!! 

He also bragged about his new 2018 Rolls-Royce ... which hasn't been released to the public yet. 

Dude's connected. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web