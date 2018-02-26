Drake Hits Floyd Mayweather's Roller Skating Party, Skates to Own Music

Floyd Mayweather Drake Hits Roller Skating Party ... Skates to Own Music

The Floyd Mayweather 41st birthday extravaganza continued on Sunday -- featuring Drake hitting the roller skating rink while his own music played in the background!

It was the 3rd major event for Floyd's birthday -- and maybe the most fun -- as the TMT crew took over at World On Wheels in Los Angeles for an old-school roller skating party.

Floyd tore it up in his Nike skates (as usual) ... and Drake didn't do too bad, either -- casually circling the rink in his in-line skates while the DJ played his hit, "Right Hand."

Afterward, Drake hit the arcade section -- and battled it out with the basketball free-throw game.

Floyd seemed to enjoy himself, too -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to keep the party going until 2019!!

He also bragged about his new 2018 Rolls-Royce ... which hasn't been released to the public yet.

Dude's connected.