Drake Hits Floyd Mayweather's Roller Skating Party, Skates to Own Music

The Floyd Mayweather 41st birthday extravaganza continued on Sunday -- featuring Drake hitting the roller skating rink while his own music played in the background!
It was the 3rd major event for Floyd's birthday -- and maybe the most fun -- as the TMT crew took over at World On Wheels in Los Angeles for an old-school roller skating party.
Floyd tore it up in his Nike skates (as usual) ... and Drake didn't do too bad, either -- casually circling the rink in his in-line skates while the DJ played his hit, "Right Hand."
Afterward, Drake hit the arcade section -- and battled it out with the basketball free-throw game.
Floyd seemed to enjoy himself, too -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to keep the party going until 2019!!
He also bragged about his new 2018 Rolls-Royce ... which hasn't been released to the public yet.
Dude's connected.