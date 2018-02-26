Kevin Smith Hospitalized After 'Massive Heart Attack'

Kevin Smith Hospitalized After 'Massive Heart Attack'

Breaking News

Director Kevin Smith-- the director behind iconic flicks like "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy" -- says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a massive heart attack Sunday evening.

The 47-year-old had performed the first of 2 standup comedy shows at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA when something went wrong.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," Smith says.

"The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker')."

"If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

Smith posted a photo from the hospital covered by tubed and wires.

Kevin's friend, Tom Arnold, tweeted out, "Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too."