Harvey Weinstein Sued We're Not Covering Your Ass On Sexual Assault Cases

Harvey Weinstein Sued by Insurance Company, We're Not Covering Your Sexual Assault Cases

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's insurance company wants no part of his multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits ... and is marching into court to make sure it doesn't get burned.

Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company just filed docs asking a judge to declare it's not responsible for defending Weinstein in 11 lawsuits. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the cases all relate to his "pattern of intentional, egregious sexual predatory behavior" over 30 years.

The company says its policies issued to Weinstein specifically do NOT cover sexual misconduct or harassment. Chubb says it's already informed Weinstein he's on his own in his legal battles.

According to Chubb, Weinstein's lawyers are challenging that in at least one of his lawsuits.

Chubb wants the judge to step in, and let the company off the hook.