Mariah Carey Leases Massive Beverly Hills Mansion

Mariah Carey is living large ... in a 12,000 square foot mega-mansion in Beverly Hills ... TMZ has learned.

Mariah just signed a long-term lease for the mansion and it don't come cheap ... $35,000 a month.

The house, which sits on one precious acre -- is pretty rad ... 9 bedrooms, a guest house, a 2-story foyer for dramatic entrances and amazing city views. It also has a spa ... seriously.

Carey moved on from the home she shared with former fiance James Packer.

The house had other famous occupants in the past ... notably, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill.

She was repped by celeb realtor Tomer Fridman from Compass Realty. The owner of the property was repped by Fariba Bolour from Sotheby's International Realty. Photos courtesy of Realtor.com.