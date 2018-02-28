Sammy Hagar Sells Oceanside Hawaii Home for $3.3 Million

Sammy Hagar Says 'A Hui Hou' to Hawaii Retreat ... Hauls in $3.3 Mil

Sammy Hagar can't drive 55, and now he can't relax at his chill island villa in Hawaii anymore, either ... because he sold it.

The Red Rocker unloaded his 3 bed, 2.5 bath Maui retreat set upon the cliffs of Waipio Bay after 22 years of ownership. The spot features a tiki bar, pool and spa, gourmet kitchen, outdoor brick pizza oven, viewing deck and a guest house ... on almost 10 acres of land.

The former Van Halen singer reportedly wrote some of his hits -- including "Mas Tequila" and "Halfway to Memphis" -- while hanging at the oceanfront pad.

Hagar listed the home in November for $3.3 million ... and that's what it sold for last week.

Mas tequila shots on Sammy!