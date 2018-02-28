Sammy Hagar Sells Oceanside Hawaii Home for $3.3 Million

EXCLUSIVE
Sammy Hagar can't drive 55, and now he can't relax at his chill island villa in Hawaii anymore, either ... because he sold it.
The Red Rocker unloaded his 3 bed, 2.5 bath Maui retreat set upon the cliffs of Waipio Bay after 22 years of ownership. The spot features a tiki bar, pool and spa, gourmet kitchen, outdoor brick pizza oven, viewing deck and a guest house ... on almost 10 acres of land.
The former Van Halen singer reportedly wrote some of his hits -- including "Mas Tequila" and "Halfway to Memphis" -- while hanging at the oceanfront pad.
Hagar listed the home in November for $3.3 million ... and that's what it sold for last week.
