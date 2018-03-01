Marshawn and Gary Barnidge Taking Marcus Peters to Portugal

What's better than Marshawn Lynch and Gary Barnidge teaming up to explore Europe together??
Bringing L.A. Rams star Marcus Peters along for the fun, too!!
Beast Mode and the ex-Browns Pro Bowler are heading to Portugal for the 6th annual American Football Without Barriers camp next week to spread their football knowledge to the local fans.
TMZ Sports spoke with Barnidge ... who says AFWB will spend time in Algarve and Lisbon, with the Algarve Sharks of the Liga Portuguesa de Futebol Americano hosting the camp.
Hall of Famer Andre Reed, DeAngelo Williams and many other pros are also slated to make the trip ... so expect even more hilarious content during their downtime like when the guys rode camels in Egypt and went ice swimming in Finland!!
Barnidge says there will be more adventures this year ... but he's not giving away ALL of the surprises just yet!
We also spoke with G.B. about returning to the field in 2018 after sitting out last season ... as well as Johnny Manziel's efforts to get back in the league.