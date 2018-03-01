Johnny Manziel Thong Chronicles Day 2 ... Butt Grab Edition

Johnny Manziel Grabs Bre Tiesi's Thonged Cakes In Miami

Here's Johnny Manziel showing he's still got Heisman caliber hands ... except the skin he's palming this time isn't pig (at all) it belongs to the luscious cakes of his fiancee Bre Tiesi.

Manziel and Tiesi have been down in Miami hanging out -- and working out -- and this is the second time we've gotten a gander at Bre's gams (she killed it in a lime green thong yesterday).

This time the bikini is dark grey, which must be Johnny's color cause he had to get a little action, getting his five digits all up on Bre's backside as the couple chilled in a beach chair.

Don't fumble, young man.