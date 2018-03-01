Ricky Schroder Lists Oceanfront Malibu Home ... In Wake of Divorce

Ricky Schroder Lists Malibu Oceanfront Home in Wake of Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Ricky Schroder and wife Andrea are selling off the last vestige of their marriage ... a Malibu mansion.

The estranged couple is selling their oceanfront home -- you can actually see Catalina on a clear day. The listing price is $5,450,000.

The house, a California bungalow, ain't big at all -- 1,250 square feet, although it looks bigger. It's got 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It's really all about the ocean.

The home is in Andrea Schroder's name, but it appears to be fair game in their pending divorce. Andrea filed in 2016 and wants full custody of their 16-year-old daughter, Faith. They have 4 kids but the other 3 are adults.

The "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons" star and Andrea presumably would split profits from the sale.

They were married for 24 years.

The house was listed by super realtor Chris Cortazzo from Coldwell Banker in Malibu.