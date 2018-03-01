Warren G on Stacey Dash She's Not Fit for Office ... At Least Not in My 'Hood

Warren G's Not Down with Stacey Dash Representing His Hometown in Congress

Don't expect Warren G to campaign for Stacey Dash in her run for Congress ... because he doesn't think she's fit to rep his hometown.

The West Coast hip-hop legend and Long Beach native tells us it's nothing personal -- he admits he doesn't know Stacey -- but he believes she lacks the strong connection to the community she'll be expected to represent.

Or as he puts it ... "You can't have somebody that don't understand the struggle of what it is in all of these neighborhoods."

Dash filed paperwork to run for a seat in California's 44th district, which includes Carson, Compton and North LB ... even though she grew up on the opposite side of the country in the Bronx.

Warren leaves the door open for Stacey, though, saying she probably means well and can take steps to improve her merit ... but it's definitely not a vote of confidence.

Even Jon Stewart gives her better odds.