Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Massive Pool Gets Final Resting Place

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's crown jewel of their Hidden Hills estate is finally in place ... and all it took was 2 years, tons of dirt and several backhoes.
This new aerial shot shows the big dig going down in their backyard -- it's the near-culmination of a plan the couple put in motion way back in 2016. TMZ broke the story ... Kimye wanted a pool so big, it sounded more like a small lake or pond.
When they purchased the property it already had a pool, but the location and size weren't up to snuff. You can see they filled in the OG watering hole last year and paved over it.
Now, Lake Kardashian-West has been shifted off-center in the backyard, and it's grown to an appropriate size. Pretty clear where the Kardashian-Jenner pool parties will be happening.
Looks like Kanye will be cleared for cannonballin' by summertime!