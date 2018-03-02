Donald Trump Unloads on Alec Baldwin on Twitter, Actor Happily Fires Back

President Trump Unloads On 'Alex Baldwin' ... Actor Happily Takes Bait

President Donald Trump went nuclear on "Alex Baldwin" Friday -- ripping the actor for his "dieing mediocre career" ... and yeah, those are real quotes.

During his daily morning tweetstorm, Trump unleashed -- saying, "Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony."

"Alex, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent.

Trump deleted the misspelled post and replaced it -- but his message to Alec was received loud and clear ... and it didn't take long for Baldwin to respond.

Baldwin waxed on about impeachment hearings, a farewell helicopter ride and brought up Trump's porn star scandal ... just like you'd expect.

Alec signed off by tweeting, "On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams. If this is mediocrity, give me more."

Guessing this ain't over ...