The Academy Awards: Best, Worst and Most Shocking Moments in Oscars History

From jam-packed celeb selfies and emotional speeches, to Best Picture announcement screw-ups -- Oscar's had some entertaining moments ... especially when they're not scripted.

We've gathered the Academy's most talked about moments over the past 90 years -- like that time Marlon Brando refused his Oscar, and when Jennifer Lawrence fell walking up the stairs to accept hers.

And, of course, we couldn't leave out Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway's infamous flub -- 'cause ya gotta relive that one before Sunday night. Did you hear they're getting a second chance to nail it?

Should be fun!