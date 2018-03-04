TMZ

Aldon Smith Involved in Domestic Violence Incident: Report

3/4/2018 4:21 PM PST

Raiders' Aldon Smith Reportedly Involved in Domestic Violence Incident

Breaking News

Aldon Smith was reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident this weekend, and now cops want to talk to him.

According to NBC ... police say Smith fled the scene of a San Francisco residence Saturday night before cops arrived in response to a reported DV incident. The alleged victim is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, but what might've happened is unclear for now.

The embattled Raiders star -- who just got engaged last month -- is currently suspended from the league following a DUI bust. He's also struggling to make child support payments to his baby mama.

We've reached out to local law enforcement for more details ... so far, no word back.

