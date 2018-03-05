Canelo Alvarez Tests Positive For Banned Substance Blames Mexican Cows

Canelo Alverez Tests Positive for Banned Substance, Blames Mexican Cows

Breaking News

Canelo Alvarez has admitted he tested positive for a performance enhancing drug -- but he's blaming the dirty test on contaminated cow meat.

The boxer was tested in advance of his upcoming May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin -- and says results show he had trace levels of Clenbuterol.

FYI, Clenbuterol is a banned substance often used by athletes to cut body fat while retaining muscle mass. It's banned by every major doping agency.

But Canelo says he's NOT a cheater -- just an eater.

He believes the traces of Clenbuterol are "consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years."

Canelo says he will immediately move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and will submit to any number and variety of additional tests that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association deems necessary ahead of the fight.

"I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me," Canelo says.

"I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail."

Canelo's team notes he has tested clean dozens of times over the course of his previous 12 fights.