DeAndre Jordan to NCAA Pay Your Players ... And Don't Be Cheap!

DeAndre Jordan to NCAA: Pay Your Players, And Don't Be Cheap About It!

EXCLUSIVE

DeAndre Jordan ﻿says the NCAA should absolutely pay its players ... and if they do, a crappy salary won't cut it.

We got DJ out at Poppy over the weekend, and the Clippers All-Star didn't shy away from our question about pay for play ... joining guys like Carmelo Anthony and Lonzo Ball who've called for change in college hoops.

As for how much they should rake ... DeAndre didn't go full LaVar, but he did call for them to earn more than millions of Americans do every year.

FYI, NCAA honcho Mark Emmert recently said paying players ain't the answer ... but also didn't offer a clear-cut plan to fix all the corruption in the league.