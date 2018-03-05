Jim Belushi's Wife Jennifer Sloan Files for Divorce

Jim Belushi Wife Files for Divorce

Jim Belushi's wife has filed for divorce after almost 20 years of marriage.

Jennifer Sloan filed docs Monday in L.A. The couple has two kids together ... an 18-year-old daughter named Jamison and 16-year-old son Jared. Belushi married Jennifer in May of 1998.

Jim starred on "Saturday Night Live" from 1983-85. His biggest solo success came with the sitcom "According to Jim" which ran from 2001-2009.

Jennifer was Belushi's third wife ... he was married to Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-92 and to Sandra Davenport from 1980-88.