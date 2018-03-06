Aldon Smith Arrested In Domestic Violence Case

Aldon Smith Arrested In Domestic Violence Case (UPDATE)

EXCLUSIVE

2:20 PM PT -- Aldon Smith was released from jail after posting $30K bail.

1:55 PM PT -- San Francisco PD has released Aldon Smith's mug shot.

Aldon Smith has been taken into custody in connection to his domestic violence case ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've confirmed the ex-Oakland Raiders player surrendered himself to police Tuesday and is currently being held at San Francisco County Jail. Bail has been set at $30K.

As we previously reported, officials had issued a warrant for Smith's arrest for domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Smith allegedly attacked his fiancee during an altercation at a residence on Saturday night.

He later contacted the victim's father who helped Smith check in to a rehab facility where he was treated for alcohol abuse.

Smith -- who's currently suspended by the NFL stemming from a DUI arrest -- was cut by the Raiders on Monday after they learned about the domestic violence incident.

Story developing ...