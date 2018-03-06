Cyborg to Amanda Nunes Death Wish, Granted ... I'll Kick Your Ass Now!

Cris Cyborg: I'll Grant Amanda Nunes' Death Wish, Kick Her Ass This Summer

EXCLUSIVE

Cris Cyborg says she's changed her tune on rearranging Amanda Nunes' face ... and is now willing to rumble with the UFC's other Brazilian women's champ!

"If she's calling me out she has to prepare herself," Cyborg said. "[Nunes] should defend her (135-pound) belt, but if not, OK, we'll fight in July."

Remember, Cyborg was NOT about that life just a couple months ago ... telling us she needed to focus on the 145-pound division and give deserving contenders their shot.

But after wrecking Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222, she's game for a greater challenge -- beating the chick who KO'd Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate into retirement!!

Cris told us Nunes ain't ready for someone her size ... and after watching Cyborg DISMANTLE natural 135'ers like Yana and Holly Holm, ya gotta wonder if Amanda's having second thoughts.