Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Had Medical Emergency

Dwayne Johnson's got a huge shout-out for the 911 operator and paramedics who talked him through a medical emergency involving his 2-year-old daughter.

The Rock says Jasmine fell ill Saturday night in L.A. and he dialed 911. Although he isn't specific about what happened to her, it was serious enough that he had to get instructions on how to treat her until the fire department could arrive.

After she was transported, Dwayne says they spent the whole night in the emergency room with Jasmine, and she's fine now -- but he gives full credit to the first responders who helped him "stay as calm and as focused as possible."