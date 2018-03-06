Michelle Obama Has a 'Shake It Off' Dance Party With Famous Little Fangirl

Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old Girl Who Was Awed by Her Portrait

Michelle Obama came face-to-face with the toddler who went viral for staring at the ex-First Lady portrait -- and the new dynamic duo had a dance party that deserves to go viral, too.

Mrs. Obama met up with 2-year-old Parker Curry ... the little girl who was photographed last week as she stood, staring at Michelle's official portrait -- which was painted by Amy Sherald.

Seems like Michelle took notice and wanted to give the kid a taste of the real deal.

Aside from dancing with her to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Michelle left Parker with a sweet message, saying ... "Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

Inspirational stuff like this is kind of the Obamas' thing since leaving the office. This one should even get a smile out of Michelle's critics.