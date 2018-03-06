Terrell Owens Says Aldon Smith Is Running Outta Chances

Terrell Owens Aldon Smith Is Running Outta Chances

Aldon Smith's latest slew of off-field incidents might spell the end of his NFL career -- so says Terrell Owens.

FYI, Smith recently checked into rehab to fight an alleged alcohol addiction ... on the heels of a DV incident with his fiancee and DUI hit-and-run case.

So when we got T.O. out on Beverly Blvd ... he dished out some cold hard truth for Aldon, one former 49ers star to another.

"I don't know how many more chances one can get," Terrell told TMZ Sports, before adding, "Hey, that's not my problem."

