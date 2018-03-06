Usher Separating from Grace ... After Herpes Lawsuits

Usher and Wife Announce Split

Breaking News

Usher and Grace Miguel are separating on the heels of multiple allegations and lawsuits claiming he'd given multiple people herpes.

The couple, who married in 2015, released a statement Tuesday, saying ... “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives."

They did not mention the big D, but it's pretty clear they're headed for divorce.

In their statement, first posted by Us Weekly, they added ... "The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Grace reacted to Usher's herpes accusers back in November, telling us she and her husband are "living their lives."

They were still together as of December, but they've been keeping a low profile since then. Far as we know ... no divorce docs have been filed yet, but seems like it's just a matter of time.