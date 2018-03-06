WWE's Jonathan Coachman I'm NOT a Sexual Predator ... Slams Accuser

Ex-ESPN anchor Jonathan Coachman is firing back against allegations he was a sexual predator during his time at the network ... saying he's the victim of "vicious lies."

Coachman -- who now works for WWE -- was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by ex-ESPN legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence ... who claims Coachman was part of the "misogynistic and predatory culture" at the network.

Specifically, Lawrence claimed Coachman hit on her and employed tactics from the "ESPN predator's playbook." She claimed Coachman was a notorious sexual harasser at the office.

Lawrence is suing ESPN, not Coachman personally.

But, Coachman is furious and has finally responded to the allegations.

"In 21 years of being a PROFESSIONAL I have never been more offended in my life," Coachman says.

"In my 9 years I can count on one hand the amount of times I interacted with anyone other than a co-anchor. To allow someone to spread vicious lies and flat out fabrications is not ok and it’s time someone stood up for themselves."

"I am also offended that someone can dangerously throw peoples’ names into something for the clear attempt at getting headlines."

"My heart goes out to anyone falsely accused of anything. Trust me it doesn’t feel good. But most of you have been incredible and supportive. Onward and upward."