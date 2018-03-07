'American Idol' Contestants Hooking Up Like Crazy for New Season

'American Idol' Contestants Banging Like Crazy ... Singing Meets Tinder

EXCLUSIVE

"American Idol" contestants have all been staying in an L.A. hotel together and it's a good bet they're keeping other hotel guests up late at night ... because there's been a lot of banging.

Production sources tell us this season is different from all the others, because contestants are not only hooking up, at least 2 of them and possibly 4 are in actual relationships.There have been a number of casual hookups as well.

We're told producers found out about the bangfest and they're okay with it.

Our production sources say in the first run of the show there were never obvious hookups, but they think the batch of young contestants this season is just further proof Tinder is ingrained in their culture.

Maybe one of them will sing a Crosby, Stills and Nash song ... "If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with."