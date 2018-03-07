Chrissy Teigen's Beloved Dog Puddy Dies

Chrissy Teigen Beloved Dog Puddy Dies

Chrissy Teigen's adored bulldog -- who'd been with her and her family since the first year she began dating John Legend -- "has gone on to the pup heavens."

Chrissy shared the sad news Wednesday, saying Puddy had passed after being by her side for 10 years "through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

It's true Puddy loved her baby, Luna ... as shown in this sweet video of him giving her kisses.

The bulldog lived quite the life, from being Chrissy's "taste tester" to her red carpet companion ... and even getting married! That's right -- he is survived by his wife, Pippa.

RIP, good boy.