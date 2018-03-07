Corinne Olympios Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is 'Repulsive'

Corinne Olympios Calls 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. 'Repulsive'

You know Arie Luyendyk Jr. has earned the Worst Bachelor Ever title when one of the franchise's most hated villains is throwing major shade his way.

We got Corinne Olympios leaving Craig's Tuesday night in WeHo with Jonathan Cheban, and when we asked her thoughts on Arie, she didn't exactly have nice things to say. Corinne is notorious for her own "Bachelor in Paradise" sex scandal, which debatably might've been topped by Arie dumping winner Becca Kufrin and weeks after proposing to runner-up Lauren Burnham while cameras were rolling.

Arie tried to do damage control on a live special Tuesday night called 'After the Final Rose,' but that didn't work. It takes time, just ask Corinne.

As for Becca ... she was named on the finale as the next 'Bachelorette' so she wins.