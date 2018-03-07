Dwyane Wade Visits Stoneman Douglas H.S. 'I'm Inspired By All of You'

Dwyane Wade personally greeted the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday as they returned to the school for the first full day of classes since the shooting.

Wade posed for photos and hung out with the kids as they tried to resume their education. It's the first time the school has had a full day of classes since the Valentine's Day shooting.

Wade also gave a speech and told the kids he's proud to live in Florida and praised them for the strength they've shown after the incident.

"I just wanted to come here today, hopefully for a moment, for a second ... bring a little excitement, bring a little joy," Wade says.

"What you guys have been going through, and I was hearing you guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I'm inspired by all of you."

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

Wade tweeted about the visit, saying "I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned."

"I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create."

"Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive. These young adults GET IT. They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard!"