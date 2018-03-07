Team USA's Jermaine Jones Ditching MLS to Retire in Europe ... Then Coach!!

Team USA's Jermaine Jones Ditching MLS to Retire in Europe, Then Coach!

Jermaine Jones, one of Team USA soccer's biggest stars, says he's done ballin' in America (unless it's with the USMNT) ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to finish his career in Europe!

Backstory -- JJ grew up in the U.S. and Germany ... but played his best ball in Bundesliga, one of Europe's top leagues.

His MLS stint with the L.A. Galaxy didn't go nearly as well ... so Jermaine says he wants to pull a reverse David Beckham and go back to where the "best soccer" is at.

Before the 36-year-old tries to turn back the clock, Jones says he's got some other business to attend to -- including getting certified to coach!!

As for where JJ wants to hold the clipboard once he retires ... sounds like he's keeping his options open.