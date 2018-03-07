Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Give Fans Their Money's Worth

Khloe Kardshian & Kris Jenner Say Hello to the TMZ Tour Bus!!!

Super pregnant Khloe Kardashian and super momager Kris Jenner just gave fans on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus a huge thrill and, we'll be honest, they gave us what's known as a money shot.

Khloe and Kris were out Wednesday in WeHo flanked by security as they hit up a couple of baby stores -- on account of the whole fam being in birthing mode. We asked Khloe if she and Tristan Thompson are going with a "K" baby name, and just then it happened -- the TMZ tour bus pulled up, shocking everyone on the scene.

Check out the vid ... we talked Kim and Madonna with Kris, who seemed to have a case of the giggles. Khloe was also amused when he talked about her Kardashian kid being a family record-setter.

