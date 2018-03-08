The Obamas Next Up for Us ... Netflix?!

Barack and Michelle Obama Talking with Netflix About Providing Shows

Breaking News

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly saying screw politics and joining an increasingly popular trend -- getting their own show on Netflix!

The 44th president and former first lady are in talks with the streaming service to "produce a series of high-profile shows" and provide exclusive content on a global level ... according to the NY Times.

The focus of the shows will apparently be on highlighting inspirational stories, but there are other ideas as well. One is having Barack moderate conversations about topics that dominated his time in the White House ... like health care and climate change.

The terms of the deal are reportedly in advanced stages, but one thing seems clear -- the Obamas' content will not be used to bash President Trump or their critics.

That might be a bummer for a large portion of Neflix's 118 million subscribers.