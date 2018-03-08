Conor McGregor Claps Back at 50 Cent You're Old & Have Man Boobs!

Welp, that didn't take long -- Conor McGregor just fired back at 50 Cent for claiming black people have "superior genes" ... saying the rap star should pull out his old-man boobs to celebrate women's day.

"Get your tits out for the lads, ladies," McGregor said in a social media rant ... which he attached to a picture of a shirtless 50.

"I am made of granite. You need a bra."

Conor also told 50 to "f**k off" ... 'cause he's a 50-year-old fool (he's actually 42) who needs to stay in his lane.

Surprisingly, Conor also worked in a semi-compliment with his shots -- saying they still bump his old hits in Ireland ... and claiming he rocked out to one before UFC 205.

Doubt they'll break bread anytime soon ... but it's a start?