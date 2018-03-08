Harrison Ford The Force Is Still Strong With Carrie

Harrison Ford Feels Carrie Fisher's Presence at Mark Hamill Walk of Fame Ceremony

Harrison Ford ﻿is honoring his pal, Mark Hamill, but he also has their beloved co-star Carrie Fisher on the mind.

Han Solo came out to support Luke Skywalker -- sans the Millennium Falcon this time -- as Hamill finally got his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was there too, so definitely a strong presence for the Force.  

The most bittersweet moment of the ceremony came when Harrison took a moment to shout out Carrie.

Ya gotta believe Princess, sorry ... General Leia would be proud.