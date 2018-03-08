Harrison Ford The Force Is Still Strong With Carrie

Harrison Ford Feels Carrie Fisher's Presence at Mark Hamill Walk of Fame Ceremony

Harrison Ford ﻿is honoring his pal, Mark Hamill, but he also has their beloved co-star Carrie Fisher on the mind.

Han Solo came out to support Luke Skywalker -- sans the Millennium Falcon this time -- as Hamill finally got his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was there too, so definitely a strong presence for the Force.

The most bittersweet moment of the ceremony came when Harrison took a moment to shout out Carrie.

"When thinking about today, I was really sorry we don't have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence" we miss u so much, space mama 💔 #JediDay pic.twitter.com/ovDReQP66u — peanut kenobi está very panterão (@aquawonderwoman) March 8, 2018

Ya gotta believe Princess, sorry ... General Leia would be proud.