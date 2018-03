Harrison Ford The Force Is Still Strong With Carrie

Harrison Ford Feels Carrie Fisher's Presence at Mark Hamill Walk of Fame Ceremony

Breaking News

Harrison Ford is honoring his pal, Mark Hamill, but he also has their beloved co-star Carrie Fisher on the mind.

Han Solo came out to support Luke Skywalker -- sans the Millennium Falcon this time -- as Hamill finally got his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was there too, so definitely a strong presence for the Force.

The most bittersweet moment of the ceremony came when Harrison took a moment to shout out Carrie.

Harrison Ford about Carrie Fisher:



"When thinking about today, I was really sorry we don't have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence" we miss u so much, space mama 💔 #JediDay pic.twitter.com/ovDReQP66u — peanut kenobi está very panterão (@aquawonderwoman) March 8, 2018

Ya gotta believe Princess, sorry ... General Leia would be proud.