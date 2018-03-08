Kris Jenner Stumped After Paps Make Her Laugh!!!

Kris Jenner tried answering our questions with a straight face. She did at first, but then we had her cracking up ... then just baffled.

Kris and her bf, Corey Gamble, hit up Mr Chow Wednesday night in Bev Hills and we wanted to know -- who's better at baseball? You'll recall we got the Kardashian brood at a ballpark hitting line drives.

The momager -- who btw is wearing a Gucci mink coat that retails for $58k -- quickly answered. But, check out what she's got to say when we ask her if Travis and Kylie should move in together. It was a case of the giggles ... again.

Then, the big one -- would the Kardashians ever cryogenically freeze themselves? Uhhh.