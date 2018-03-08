Oprah to Gwyneth Paltrow Famous Faces Like Yours Sparked #MeToo Movement After Weinstein

Oprah Tells Gwyneth Paltrow Why Harvey Weinstein Scandal was #MeToo Tipping Point

Oprah believes the #MeToo movement launched with vigor once Harvey Weinstein went down, because it proved sexual misconduct happens to famous women, too.

O was the special guest on Gwyneth Paltrow's debut episode of her "Goop" podcast Thursday, and discussed how the allegations against Weinstein resonated with so many women ... and why it gave them the confidence to speak up.

She also explains how the moment had been coming and coming in the wake of scandals with Bill Cosby, Bill O'Reilly and President Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape ... and finally boiled over with Weinstein.

As we reported ... Paltrow was among some of the first celebrity women to accuse Weinstein of past misconduct, along with Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan and many more.