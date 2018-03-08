Tom Brady Shaves Head Raises Millions for Cancer Research!

Tom Brady Shaves Head, Raises Millions for Cancer Research!

Exclusive Details

What would it take to get Tom Brady to shave his glorious hair?! How about $7.5 MILLION for cancer research!?

That's how it went down in Massachusetts on Thursday -- where the QB took an electric razor to the dome at an event benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... this according to a rep for the Patriots!

Brady teamed up with Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker for the event-- and yeah, Baker shaved his head too!

Of course, the cause is dear to Brady's heart -- his mother, Galynn, is a cancer survivor.