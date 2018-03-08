Tom Brady Shaves Head, Raises Millions for Cancer Research!

Exclusive Details
What would it take to get Tom Brady to shave his glorious hair?! How about $7.5 MILLION for cancer research!?
That's how it went down in Massachusetts on Thursday -- where the QB took an electric razor to the dome at an event benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... this according to a rep for the Patriots!
Brady teamed up with Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker for the event-- and yeah, Baker shaved his head too!
Of course, the cause is dear to Brady's heart -- his mother, Galynn, is a cancer survivor.