Justin Bieber Heaven Help Me

Justin Bieber Spreads Out on the Beach for Biblical Photo

Justin Bieber wants you to know 3 things: 1. His faith in God is stronger than ever ... 2. He's running out of tattoo real estate ... and 3. He can strike a pretty heavenly pose. Shout out to Jesus!

Bieber hit the beach in SoCal to stand with arms outstretched and eyes closed in what appears to be the golden hour ... getting perfect lighting on his heavily-inked bod. At last count he's hovering around 60 tats.

Of course, we know Justin had a "spiritual awakening" last year when he ended his tour early, and he's now a regular at Hillsong Church services. He certainly appears to be giving the big guy upstairs a good look at his body art.

Or maybe he's just air-drying?