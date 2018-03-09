Mark Gastineau Breaks Down and Cries, NFL Ruined My Mind and Body

Ex-NFL Star Mark Gastineau Breaks Down, Cries NFL Destroyed My Brain and Body

Ex-NFL star Mark Gastineau ﻿broke down and cried live on the radio when describing the toll football has taken on his mind and body ... and he's begging Roger Goodell for help.

He can't remember names. He can barely get out of bed. His mind wanders to dark thoughts in the middle of the night ... and he opened up about everything on "WOR Sports Zone with Pete McCarthy."

"I'll tell you Pete, it's not good," Gastineau said about his daily struggle ... "When I'm laying in bed until 3, 4 or 5 ... it's not good."

The 61-year-old -- a 5-time Pro Bowler during his 10-year career -- says it breaks his heart that he needs his wife to take care of him. He can't enjoy life the same way he used to.

Gastineau has previously said he was diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease -- and points the finger at football.

Now, he's suing the league, but explains -- "I don't want zillions of dollars. I just want to be treated with respect."