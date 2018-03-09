The Miz: Ronda Rousey's 'Messing with the Wrong People' in WWE

EXCLUSIVE
The Miz thinks Ronda Rousey's been AWESOME in WWE so far ... but says she's making enemies with the "wrong people" -- HER BOSSES.
We got Miz and his beautiful wife, Maryse, leaving Il Pastio in L.A. the other night ... and had to ask about Ronda -- who's been rampin' up her ring work on "Monday Night Raw."
The A-Lister gave Rousey 2 thumbs up ... but warned that body-slammin' her superiors (including one through a damn table) ain't gonna end well for her.
"I think she's messing with the wrong people in Triple H and Stephanie McMahon," Miz told TMZ Sports.
We know -- you think Miz is hammin' it up for his character, right??
Watch Ronda woman-handle Steph ... then get back to us.